Oscar-nominated director's premiere hosted by Kerry O'Brien

FORMER ABC journalist Kerry O'Brien will host the premiere screening of Northern Rivers producer David Bradbury's latest film AMERICA & ME in Mullumbimby on Wednesday night.

Presented by the Frontline Film Foundation, Mr O'Brien will host the fundraiser which commences at 7pm.

It features observations by Mr Bradbury, a two-time Academy Award-nominated director and producer, over three months in the US during the lead up to the shock election of Donald Trump.

He is respected as the sole creative force behind ground-breaking documentaries such as Frontline about war cinematographer and correspondent Neil Davis who covered the Vietnam war for 11 years, and A Hard Rain and Blowin' in the Wind, both exploring the impact of depleted uranium in the Gulf war.

His most recent film, The Crater, was about Vietnam War conscript Brian Cleaver's redemptive journey to locate the missing bodies of 42 enemy soldiers Cleavers' company killed in one night during the war.

A one-man band and always travelling with his camera, Mr Bradbury was easily able to slip into gear and start filming while on tour of his anti militarism documentary War on Trial, where he visited eight United States cities.

Later he chronicled what was happening on the streets of America; 40 years after Ronald Reagan introduced the economic theories of Milton Friedman and the infamous Chicago Boys to the world.

He interviewed veterans of America's failed wars to maintain Empire, gets down in the gutter with the homeless to find out what life is like on the streets, speaks to a nun who was violated by the military junta in Guatemala under the directions of a CIA operative, goes to the US/Mexican border where Trump plans to build the Wall, visits the rust belt of middle America where factories are closed and people are hurting...and ends up at the Standing Rock protest camp for Election Day.

These vignettes give context to his critique of the American penchant for Empire, using telling moments from his earlier films shot on the edge of the American colossus - Nicaragua No Pasaran, Chile Hasta Cuando?, Frontline, South of the Border and Public Enemy Number One.

In an independent career spanning 40 years, Mr Bradley has produced 25 documentaries, all which are remarkable for their unflinching exposure of uncomfortable truths and his ability to get to the raw, authentic core of the people who often risk all to tell their stories to the world.

To be screen on Wednesday 8 November, at the Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby, general admission $20 and tickets available online at Eventbrite or at the door.

More details here and you can watch the trailer here.