Orphaned pheasant chicks catch a lucky break

TWO little Pheasant Coucal chicks came into care with WIRES two weeks apart, after both being separated from their parents.

They couldn't be reunited with their parents so are being raised in captivity together until they are independent.

WIRES volunteers said it was important for orphan birds to have a buddy when in care as it reduces the chances of the birds becoming humanised as the birds need to remain wild so they will be able to survive successfully when released.

The Pheasant Coucal breeds twice a year in close succession.

They build two nests, laying and incubating a second clutch while the first brood is still being fed nearby.

Adult Pheasant Coucals have long tails and are clumsy flyers spending most of their time on the ground feeding on small reptiles, frogs and insects.

They are commonly found in wetter coastal areas of northern and eastern Australia.

They prefer dense under-storey vegetation, particularly grasses, bracken and sedges, in open forests and woodlands, and around wetlands.

When disturbed, coucals run rather than fly, or fly clumsily, plunging into cover.

It was important to take care when driving in rural areas with thick vegetation on the sides of roads as many birds and animals can dash across the road .

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries.

The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.