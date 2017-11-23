WATCH: Orphaned baby wallaby takes a step forward

SEVEN month old Samaya is recovering from her wounds in company of other baby wallabies at WIRES.

WALLABY joeys come into WIRES care almost daily due to car accidents, dog attacks and mothers being fatally injured.

Samaya is WIRES' latest rescue, a 7.5 month old female red-necked wallaby joey and she is in the last category.

Sharon McGregor from WIRES said she was found by a caring member of the public who went to investigate a dead wallaby after noticing some movement in the pouch.

Baby wallaby takes wobbly steps: WIRES rescues baby wallaby, who will be released into the wild after six months.

Samaya's mum had been torn apart and somehow she had survived the attack, while safely tucked into her mum's pouch.

Her ear was ripped and she suffered some leg wounds at the time, which have now healed as she has settled into care.

WIRES said Samaya was very lucky to have survived such an attack.

Some six weeks later she has overcome the stress of being orphaned in such extreme circumstances and is now happily interacting with other joeys in care of a similar stage of development.

Samaya will be in care for approximately six months and then she will return to the wild.

If you see a dead wallaby check the pouch for a joey or ring WIRES so that their rescuers can check.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898. www.wiresnr.org