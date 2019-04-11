Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shayna Jack has won three national title medals. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Shayna Jack has won three national title medals. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Swimming

Shayna Jack wins fourth medal at Australian titles

by Andrew Dawson
11th Apr 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ormiston College product Shayna Jack was having an enormous Australian Swimming Championships after collecting a fourth medal last night in Sydney.

Jack, swimming for the powerhouse St Peters Western Club, snared a silver medal in the fiercely contested 50m freestyle.

She was also a member of the record breaking 4x200m freestyle relay team on the night.

It was Jack's third and fourth medals of the meeting.

Earlier she was a member of the gold medal winning team which took part in a new Olympic event, the mixed relay.

Jack combined with Mitch Larkin, Abbey Harkin and Clyde Lewis to win the mixed relay event.

Jack, swimming for the first time at nationals for her new club, had also taken home the 100m bronze behind the decorated pair Cate and Bronte Campbell.

 

Michaela Ryan of St Peters won a relay gold medal.
Michaela Ryan of St Peters won a relay gold medal.

Another local girl, Redlands' Rocket Michaela Ryan, was among the medals.

Ryan, who travels from the Redlands to attend St Peters Lutheran College and swim at St Peters Western, was a member of the winning 4x200m freestyle relay team.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    premium_icon Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    News "IT'S more than just a retail shop... it is an essential service for rural and regional communities.”

    First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    premium_icon First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    Weather Forecasters predict a wet start to the holiday fun

    Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    premium_icon Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    News Patrica White says her dreams are coming true