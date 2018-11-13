Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim Robards is selling his investment home in Charlestown.
Tim Robards is selling his investment home in Charlestown.
Celebrity

Original Bachelor benches investment home

by Jonathan Chancellor
13th Nov 2018 3:34 AM

THE original Bachelor Tim Robards is hoping to score $440,000 for his Newcastle investment property which he bought some 17 years ago when he was a chiropractor.

He got the first home buyer's grant when he paid $164,000 in 2001, suggesting he spent some time living in the home in his early days.

Tim Robards is now moving on from his Newcastle home.
Tim Robards is now moving on from his Newcastle home.

The townhouse with pink painted wood and brick facade is in Charlestown, 10 kilometres south west from Newcastle's main hub.

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a rear paved courtyard.

Robards is seeking between $400,000 to $440,000 through Street Property Newcastle agents Damon Sells and Laura O'Sullivan.

Inside 3/7 Willis Street Charlestown.
Inside 3/7 Willis Street Charlestown.

Robards, a fitness buff, has been working on his fitness empire The Robards Method.

He recently joined the cast of Neighbours playing the role of millionaire Pierce Greyson on Ramsay Street.

Robards and wife, criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich, who he wed in Italy earlier this year, recently bought their first Sydney property together.

Tim Robards bought a new home with wife Anna./
Tim Robards bought a new home with wife Anna./

They've spent $1.9 million on a three bedroom apartment in Rose Bay, moving from their Bondi Junction rental.

The Rose Bay purchase was posted on his Instagram account with a message to Heinrich saying "Love playing grown ups with you!."

The bedroom.
The bedroom.
bachelor investment home newcastle property real estate tim robards

Top Stories

    'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    premium_icon 'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    News SURFER shares terrifying moment a shark attacked him.

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime Alleged hospital syringe attacker's terrifying threat

    New $21m development a 'travesty', residents say

    New $21m development a 'travesty', residents say

    Council News Concern approval will be a "green light for four storey development”

    400 people pay tribute to Thomas George at farewell dinner

    premium_icon 400 people pay tribute to Thomas George at farewell dinner

    Politics Heartfelt speeches for a man "totally dedicated” to the region

    Local Partners