Origin of bridge bones confirmed

SEARCH BEGINS: Forensic investigators on the scene at the new Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton, after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.
SEARCH BEGINS: Forensic investigators on the scene at the new Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton, after bones were discovered in a shallow grave. Caitlan Charles
by Caitlan Charles

THE bones discovered on the new Grafton Bridge work site have been confirmed as animal.

The bones were discovered on the worksite on Tuesday afternoon and underwent examination by a forensic specialist.

Police were called to the scene about midday after a bone was discovered in a shallow grave near the Pound Street viaduct.

Late Tuesday afternoon, forensic specialists arrived on the scene to examine the area.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command crime manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Riley said the bones were discovered when crews where working on excavation for the new bridge site.

He said forensic police worked hand in hand with a forensic pathologist during the investigation.

The forensic specialist determined the bones to be of animal origin late yesterday afternoon and there will be no further investigation by police.

Roads and Maritime Services confirmed they stopped work and called police when the bone was found.

