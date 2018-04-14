Origami was his saviour battling cancer, now its a business

Scott Butler with one of his intricate creations since taking up what has fast become a passion - origami.

Scott Butler with one of his intricate creations since taking up what has fast become a passion - origami. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN Scott Butler lay sick in his bed from severe illness, he turned to the thing he loved most: making art.

In poor health and unable to move much the Lismore local turned to making origami.

"In 2013 I had cancer (Burketts Lymphoma) and until 2016 I was going reasonably well going through recovery and then I got sick again,” Scott said.

"For two years we had no idea what is was, I was going from bed to lounge.

"I was going crazy. Without being too physical I had to do something with my hands and keep my mind active so I started to look at some basic (origami) designs and thought 'what else could I do with that'.”

About a year and a half later Scott is now running his business Just Fold which he one day hopes to make a living from.

From butterflies, lotus, giant squid, present boxes and lanterns his designs are plentiful and some of his works can be more than two metres long.

A large lotus - around 40cm wide - takes up to three hours to create.

But if you ask him to make the infamous paper crane, forget it.

"I refuse to do paper cranes because everyone does them,” Scott said.

"It's a way of focusing the mind and cutting everything out - I've had a lot of illness so I've needed to do that.

"What began as a means of staying sane has grown into a fledgling business that I hope will one day allow me to expand as well as hold my own exhibition.

"Origami requires precision, accuracy and problem solving.”

Scott's origami can now be found in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and China.