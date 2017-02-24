Orientation gets an A from Sydney students

AFTER just four days of living in Lismore, mates Flynn Colby and Ryan Jones are having the time of their young lives.

The pair have spent the last couple of days navigating the rich diversity of activities which make up Southern Cross University's 2017 Orientation Week.

Hailing south from Freshwater on Sydney's northern beaches, they reckon O-week as the university's information week is known, shows life at SCU has an great deal to offer outside the classroom.

As he and Mr Jones walked around the vibrant SCU plaza where sport clubs are vying to sign up new members, students happily queued for a free lunch, wiped out on the wave machine or relaxed on a beanbag while they chilled out to great live music, Mr Colby, 18, said he's already enjoying life in Lismore.

"I'm studying environmental science and I'm living on Orion campus,” he said with a smile.

"O-week has been really interesting to see all the events and I had a good time at the open mic night last night.”

Mr Jones said he really appreciated the support from more senior students known as resident assistants, who live on campus, know the SCU ropes and help new students adjust to life at SCU.

"I'm studying sports coaching an exercise science and O-week has been full on,” he said.

"The senior RAs at the college have really been looking after us and making sure we are good, I'm really enjoying this.”

Both students said they felt welcomed by SCU through a range of activities to help new students like themselves to be familiar with lecturers, services and facilities, while providing opportunities for them to socialise and meet new friends across different disciplines and faculties.

Each school hosted University Essentials and Course Information Sessions including specialised workshops on technology systems, academic skills and library services. Current student School Hosts were on campus to answer any question about studying from a student perspective and conducted daily campus tours and lecturers also mingled with the crowd.

SCU Session 1 classes begin on February 27.