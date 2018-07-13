Organisers look to boost triathlon

CHAMPS: Celia Sullohern and Lindsey Wall after winning the Yamba Triathlon last year.

IT will be a weekend of fun for all at the Yamba Triathlon on November 17-18.

New organisers NXsports say they will have a refreshed two-day program that focuses on family participation.

On the Saturday there will be a community fun run, sunset splash and kids' triathlon.

The Sunday will kick off with a Tempta and Sprint distance triathlon - an event perfect for first-timers and teams of friends and family who can complete one leg at a time.

"We love getting new people into our events,” event organiser Nicola Farquhar said.

"A full triathlon can often be daunting for a first timer, so our relay team options allow you to share the fun, dip your toe in the water and team up with mates to complete on leg each.”

Mike Crawley's NXsports organises other triathlons on the Far North Coast including those at Kingscliff, Ballina, Byron Bay and the Tweed Coast.

"We want to embrace the purest triathlon values and showcase to families over the weekend the best of Yamba and the Clarence Valley,” Crawley said.

Entries for the event are now open at www.yambatriathlon.com.au.