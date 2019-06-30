Organised criminals targeting farms in the dead of night

FARMERS are being targeted by organised criminals and the effects are hurting the entire community.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said there had been five major incidents of irrigation equipment theft in the Glenore Grove region during the last month.

"It's very unfortunate that this is happening and disturbing that people have gone down this path," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

"It's a significant cost to those farmers - which costs everyone."

Thieves are targeting impact sprinkler heads, likely for the brass to sell for scrap, and were sneaking on to farms at night to remove them.

"We believe most of the offences are happening after dark and the people that are stealing them are quite organised," he said. "It's not a simple thing to try remove the vast numbers of these spray fittings that they're stealing at any one time.

"They're spending quite a bit of time there."

Irrigation systems' locations on farms made them prime targets for thieves and Sen Sgt Draheim said there were no easy solutions to prevent the thefts occurring.

"The problem is we've got massive irrigation systems that simply can't be moved at a moment's notice to try and avoid stuff being stolen," he said.

"Unfortunately a lot of those are easily accessible from the road."

Police have increased patrols in at risk areas, but the Sen Sgt warned police couldn't be everywhere, and the wider community needed to play a role in preventing further thefts.

"If people can be more vigilant and report any of that suspicious activity, particularly after hours, it would be very beneficial," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800333000. If a crime is in progress, call Triple-Zero.