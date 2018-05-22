Organised crime to be targeted by new police squad

Northern Region Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell and Tweed/Byron Police District Commander Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen were joined by Nationals Parliamentary Secretary Ben Franklin, and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest to announce the establishment of the Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad.

Marc Stapelberg

ORGANISED crime and other drug and weapon offences will be targeted by the new Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad.

The squad, announced yesterday, will be the second of its kind in the state and will consist of a sergeant and four constables and is expected to be in place from next month.

Northern Region Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said the unit, based out of Tweed Heads and servicing the Tweed Byron and Richmond Police Districts, wouldtarget mid-level crime.

"It's not about personal use... which is still illegal, but what we're more focused on with the Regional Enforcement Squad is that mid to upper-level: those responsible for the manufacture, those responsible for supply throughout communities,” he said.

He said the squad would work with other NSW and Queensland police units to address a range of offences, including outlaw motorcycle gang activities. Tweed Byron Police District Acting Superintendent Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said the squad would help to tackle organised crime. "Criminals are getting more sophisticated, they're getting smarter,” he said.

"This team of highly trained police will focus directly upon those people who are bringing drugs into our community and bringing firearms into our community and involved in organised crime.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Benjamin Franklin and Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the announcement.