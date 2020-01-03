Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ORGANIC HOLIDAY: The site of a Coorabell organic farm which has plans for six cabins for tourists.
ORGANIC HOLIDAY: The site of a Coorabell organic farm which has plans for six cabins for tourists.
News

Organic holiday experience proposed for Coorabell farm

Graham Broadhead
3rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COORABELL organic farm has plans to give tourists a hands-on holiday experience.

Conscious Ground Organics has lodged a Development Application with Byron Shire Council to build six one-bedroom cabins, each accommodating two adults, and a communal building for the 37.17ha site at James View Crt.

The owners hired Balanced Systems Planning Consultants to prepare the Development Application.

“The proposed rural tourist accommodation facility will provide visitors an experience of a working organic fruit and beef farm that practices regenerative farming practices,” the consultants wrote in the application to council.

“Visitors can experience the farm and the property in several ways, including being involved in fruit harvesting, horse rides or walks throughout the property and other rural activities on the property including ecological regeneration.

“Landscaping proposed around the cabins will also reflect food forest systems to provide fresh fruit for visitors as well as educational purposes.”

Conscious Ground Organics has cattle, goats and chickens, and extensive organic orchards producing lychees, longans, mangoes, citrus and jaboticaba and more.

The consultants write that Conscious Ground Organics is “dedicated to sustainable production methods that includes regeneration natural systems of the land and also by providing healthy, affordable farm produce for the local community.”

In that vein, “the proposal is considered to result in a suitable rural development, that protects agricultural land, promotes regenerative organic farming and provides additional accommodation and tourism opportunities that complements the amenity and character of the rural property.”

Included in the proposal is associated vehicle access via Myocum Rd and seven car parking spaces, along with a”substantial ecological enhancement works program.”

The consultants note that the site is surrounded by existing small-scale rural tourist accommodation facilities, a coffee orchard and cattle farm.

byron shire council coorabell farm tourism operators
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE OF EMERGENCY: It will be 'horrible', premier warns

        STATE OF EMERGENCY: It will be 'horrible', premier warns

        News "WE want to make sure we’re taking every single precaution what will be a horrible day".

        PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        Sport 32 top bowlers are competing in the Summerland Singles

        Kyogle mum’s heartbreak after death of ‘beautiful boy’

        premium_icon Kyogle mum’s heartbreak after death of ‘beautiful boy’

        News Dusk Watts was 'caring and gentle' and loved his family and friends.

        Why we can’t send our fireys to help on South Coast

        premium_icon Why we can’t send our fireys to help on South Coast

        News “We have a significant amount of fire on the landscape"