Organic hair care finds new home

BOLD VISION: Thairapy owner Samantha Maynes, uses organic products exclusively at her salon in Lismore.

MANY businesses in the March flood were affected with some being forced to close, others enduring massive clean-ups and others being forced to relocate.

Thairapy organic hair care was just one business who were forced to move.

"It (flood water) continued to leach in for another week and the walls started to bow," Thairapy owner Samantha Maynes said.

"We knew it would be a complete redo," Samantha said.

"I thought that was it and I was devastated."

The Carrington Street salon would have been in Lismore three years in September and has since relocated along Ballina Road and Rotary Drive intersection after finding a building with lots of light and atmosphere.

"So many clients made contact, and there were donations, gifts, cards and well wishes."

Samantha said it was this support that helped her restart the salon.

She said just about everything in the new store had been repurposed reclaimed, or recycled.

Samantha started her organic salon nine years ago in Queensland when she developed an autoimmune disease.

"The chemicals from the hairdressing were making me ill and I had to look for an alternative."

Imagine a salon where customer's hair could be coloured without the recognisable smell of ammonia in the air.

According to Samantha this is just one advantage of organic hair care products and it is becoming more popular as people embrace chemical free lifestyles.

She said clients were a mix of socially conscious people, or liked chemical free smelling salons or had health conditions including cancer survivors, genetic disorders, Alopecia or those suffering female patterned baldness.

"The hair feels better and there is no compromise in longevity," she said.

"It's vegan, non-animal tested and gluten free and the service is definitely not compromised and it stands up as a viable alternative."

Thairapy works with Organic Colour Systems which has produced a line that has no ammonia, PPB's or allergy forming ingredients.