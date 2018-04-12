Menu
Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Motoring

Order books open for Jaguar's $140k F-Pace SVR

Iain Curry
by
12th Apr 2018 10:49 AM

AUSTRALIAN order books are open for Jaguar's ballistic new supercharged V8 F-Pace SVR, priced from $140,020 before on-roads.

The range-topping SUV boasts 404kW and 680Nm from its 5.0-litre engine, will hit 100kmh in just 4.3-seconds and surgs on to a maximum of 283kmh.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
Such figures make this the fastest accelerating and highest top speed SUV offering by Jaguar or sister brand Land Rover from its Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) arm.

The big cat features SVR aero body parts, sportier suspension, lightweight 21-inch wheels, giant 395mm brakes and sportscar-esque rear electronic active differential for optimised traction.

This new flagship SVR version is twice the price of entry-level Jaguar F-Paces, but such is the Australian appetite for performance SUVs we're sure to see plenty on our streets when first deliveries begin late this year.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
