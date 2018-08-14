Optus scam alert: Warning about dodgy email

NSW Police is warning people about a new scam doing the rounds.

The police force posted about the scam on its Facebook page, saying epople were receiving emails claiming to be from Optus.

"They want your credit card information for what is claimed to be unpaid bill,” the post explains.

"The ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority) has been receiving reports about emails with the subject line:” 'We are unable to process your last payment'.

"The fake emails are sophisticated and use a web address that looks like the real Optus website.

"The email contains a link to a fake 'pay your bill' page, which then asks for your credit card details.

"The fake email and payment form are cunningly crafted to trick people.

"It's important you check the legitimacy of email links to protect your personal information - use contact details you find through a legitimate source and not those contained in the suspicious message.”

If you receive this email, delete it immediately.

For more information about protecting your email account, visit Stay Smart Online.

For more information about ACMA's role in regulating commercial spam, visit this website.