Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police is warning people about a new scam doing the rounds.
NSW Police is warning people about a new scam doing the rounds.
News

Optus scam alert: Warning about dodgy email

14th Aug 2018 6:30 AM

A NEW scam is doing the rounds, and NSW Police are warning people to be vigilant.

The police force posted about the scam on its Facebook page, saying epople were receiving emails claiming to be from Optus.

"They want your credit card information for what is claimed to be unpaid bill,” the post explains.

"The ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority) has been receiving reports about emails with the subject line:” 'We are unable to process your last payment'.

"The fake emails are sophisticated and use a web address that looks like the real Optus website.

"The email contains a link to a fake 'pay your bill' page, which then asks for your credit card details.

"The fake email and payment form are cunningly crafted to trick people.

"It's important you check the legitimacy of email links to protect your personal information - use contact details you find through a legitimate source and not those contained in the suspicious message.”

If you receive this email, delete it immediately.

For more information about protecting your email account, visit Stay Smart Online.

For more information about ACMA's role in regulating commercial spam, visit this website.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    premium_icon The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    Careers 7000 workers will be needed by the middle of the next decade

    Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    Local Partners