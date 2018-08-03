Menu
Optus is facing outages on the network. Picture: AAP
Optus hit by mobile phone outages

by Shoba Rao
3rd Aug 2018 9:55 AM

OPTUS' Australian customers are fuming after being unable to make or receive calls on their mobile phones today, with an outage hitting the network.

The telco giant has confirmed the outage in a tweet today, which stated: "We're aware of an issue impacting some customers trying to make or receive calls on our mobile network. Our tech teams are urgently working to resolve this. We apologise for any inconvenience."

It is unclear how widespread the outage is and how long it could go for.

The outage comes as some Telstra customers have complained of an issue with their mobile phone network from Victoria.

News Corp Australia has contacted Optus and Telstra for comment.

