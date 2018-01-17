Options to help you find that new job

Check out our list of jobs.

NEW year, new job, new you.

If you've got your mind set on a new job for 2018 but not sure where to look then we have compiled a few different opportunities for those with and without prior experience.

Here are 14 businesses with vacant positions ready for your resume:

Meatworks - Casino

Our business is expanding and we are actively seeking enthusiastic employees to fill a multitude of roles at our Meat Processing facility in Casino.

No previous experience required.

If you are interested in a position at NCMC, please send your application form to hr@cassino.com.au or for further information please call HR department on 02 666 01 838.

Overseer General Works - Kyogle Council

76 hours based on a 9 day fortnight

Salary - $1,199 to $1,389 per week + 9.5% superannuation

Closing Date - 4pm Monday 29th January 2018

Applications addressing the selection criteria can be forwarded by email to employment@kyogle.nsw.gov.au

Casual Bus Drivers

Northern Rivers Buslines is looking for enthusiastic people with good customer service to work in Lismore, Casino, Alstonville & Evans Head.

MR licence and a Working with Children Check required.

If you have a Drivers Authority from Transport for NSW that is great, if not we will assist suitable applicants to obtain one.

Applications from women are encouraged as the Buslines Group is an equal opportunity employer.

Successful applicants will be paid $33.39 per hour + $15.28 per day allowance. For further information contact:Mr Ben Wilson Operations Manager Phone: 66261499 bwilson@nrbuslines.com.au.

Walkers (letterbox deliveries)

People required to do letterbox deliveries of Newspapers & Catalogues in Wollongbar, Alstonville, Ballina, East Ballina, Angels Beach, Skenners Head through to Lennox Head.

Contact 6621 2770 and leave name, area and phone number.

Medical receptionist - Lennox Head Medical Centre

The position is permanent part time over three days, approximately 24 hours per week. Email a cover letter and resume to manager@lennoxmedical.com.au.

Applications close: 26/01/18

Administration Officer - Outside School Hours Care (OSHC)

Byron Shire Council is offering a position as an Administration Officer - Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) for P/T Permanent.

Salary - $50K to $58K per annum pro rata

Enquiries - Danielle Layton 02 6685 8118, Closing Date - 9am 22 January 2018

Multi Skilled Asset Maintenance Worker - Byron Shire Council

Term - F/T Permanent, Salary - $45K to $52K per annum

Enquiries - Please visit Council's website for further information. Closing Date - 9am 22 January 2018

Youth Group Facilitator - The Clubhouse

Lismore / Richmond Valley

Part Time - 60 hours per fortnight, varied during school holidays

Remuneration: SCHCADS Level 4.1

The ideal candidate will demonstrate experience in working with young people and have a passion for engaging young people in Creative Arts and STEM fields

Enquiries: Dusty McOnie 0428 599 157. Closing date: 9am Wednesday Jan 17 2018.

Cleaner/ Maintenance - McDonald's Ballina

Cleaner/Maintenance 3 days a week

Call Scott Campbell 0412 732 009 For further details

Dental Assistant and receptionist

National Dental Care - Lismore

We are seeking three new staff to join our dedicated Lismore team on a casual basis - 2 x Dental Assistants and 1 x Receptionist.

Apply on seek.com.au.

Routine Inspection Officer - Part time role with Ray White

Three days/week 9am - 2pm.

Attention to detail essential, working to deadlines, create accurate condition reports, lots of travelling between properties. Apply on seek.com.au.

Retail Sales Assistant - Surf Shop - Byron Bay

Full time position. Apply on seek.com.au.

Security Officers

United Security Enterprises is seeking licensed Security Officers for various positions available in Tweed, Lismore, Casino, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas.

Male and Female applicants are encouraged to apply.

Must hold current NSW Security Licence and First Aid Certificate RSA and white card is also an advantage.

Part Time positions available, Immediate Start. Apply to E: jobs@unitedsecurityent.com and P: 1300 30 36 50.

General manager & receptionist for Circus Arts- Byron Bay

If you love all things circus then Circus Arts is looking for a main front of house and customer contact person, and a general manager. Details on seek.com.au.