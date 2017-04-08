Opposition ramp up fight for flood recovery grants

Labor says flood-affected towns like Lismore need urgent grants to help locals and businesses overcome the devastating damage.

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot and NSW Labor are calling on the State and Federal Government to immediately activate Category C assistance under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements for flood-affected North Coast farmers and businesses.

On April 6, Mrs Elliot wrote to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Premier Gladys Berejiklian pleading for urgent assistance in the form of recovery grants, not low-interest loans.

"We need urgent action. I'm demanding that both the Prime Minister and the NSW Premier deliver major funding to rebuild the North Coast by activating Category C funding through the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements,” she said.

"They have the capacity to activate Natural Disaster Relief today to ensure that major and significant funding and assistance is delivered to our community.”

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister outraged Lismore residents and business owners by offering assistance in the form of low-interest lows during his visit to the region.

Category C assistance is for severely affected communities, regions or sectors and includes clean-up and recovery grants for small businesses and primary producers and/or the establishment of a Community Recovery Fund.

Where the NDRRA is activated, the Australian Government will fund up to 75% of the assistance available to individuals and communities. This contribution is delivered through a number of NDRRA measures and may include: