Opposition calls for investigation into Lismore Hospital

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called for an independent inquiry into Lismore Base Hospital.

NSW Labor has called on the State Government to conduct an independent external investigation into staffing levels at Lismore Base Hospital after new reports about failed patient care at the facility.

Fresh allegations of an infant's herniated obstructed bowel being treated with a sticky-taped teat from a baby's bottle stuck to his belly button have been made in the media.

It also follows Coronial Inquest findings two weeks ago into the death of a psychiatric patient in the hospital's mental health unit, who repeatedly fell and eventually died due to head injuries.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord issued the call and demanded that NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard launch an immediate investigation into staffing levels at Lismore.

Run of woes impact on Lismore Base

Mr Secord said he was "extremely disappointed" at statements by the Northern NSW Local Health District to The Northern Star on Saturday which said patients can contact the Health Care Complaints Commission if they had concerns about patient care.

"There is no point in NSW Health investigating itself," he said.

Mr Secord said it was time for the State Government "to admit that there are significant problems at Lismore Base Hospital"

"There are too many problems at Lismore Base Hospital and there needs to be an independent external investigation," he said.

"This is another example of a health and hospital system under enormous pressure."