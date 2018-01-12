Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Opponents ramp up fight against sand mine

The No Sand Mine for Lennox group have ramped up their fight in opposition to a proposed sand mine.
The No Sand Mine for Lennox group have ramped up their fight in opposition to a proposed sand mine. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

LEGAL advice will be provided to a community group as it ramps up its fight against a proposed sand mine slated for Lennox Head.

Community legal centre, the Environmental Defenders Office NSW will be hosting a public workshop with the No Sand Mines for Lennox group about how the state's environmental laws apply to the proposal.

EDO NSW chief executive, Dave Morris said "substantial community interest" in the proposal led the centre to offer the workshop to the proposed mine's opponents.

"The workshop is public. It is, however, aimed at members of the community who wish to understand how environmental/planning laws apply to the project and opportunities for community involvement throughout the legal process," Mr Morris said.

He said the legal centre had "previously provided advice in relation to the Lennox Head Quarry proposal".

The workshop will be held next Thursday a from 6pm to 8pm at the CWA Hall, Lennox Head.

Meanwhile, No Sand Mines for Lennox have planned a protest at near the mine site at 112 Hinterland Way, Knockrow on Saturday from 9.15am.

No Sand Mine for Lennox spokeswoman Ameila Hicks said the demonstration was decided on Monday night.

She said "an element of frustration" about the development application being lodged just before Christmas formed part of the reason why the protest was called.

But Ms Hick said the main reason for the snap action was to reinforce community resistance to the project.

"Ultimately, its not something that we want on our doorstep," she said.

The demonstration has been described by the group as a "fun and colourful snap action" to oppose the planned sand mine.

"Let's make it clear that we do not want this mine on our coastal floodplain," the group posted on the Facebook event page.

"Wear yellow and bring any signs you have to protest this outrageous development."

Topics:  mcgeary bros northern rivers community northern rivers development no sand mines for lennox sand mine

Lismore Northern Star
Flesh-eating bug infects Lismore man on camping trip

Flesh-eating bug infects Lismore man on camping trip

"WE DIDN'T know if he was going to lose his leg or his life ... it was very, very scary”.

JETSKI BLITZ: Irresponsible riders under the spotlight

Jetski riders are being warned to be responsible on the water.

Avoid on-the-spot fines: behave on the water

EXPLAINER: Council staff defend controversial meetings

Lismore City Council's acting general manager has defended the actions of councillors as within meeting practice.

Acting GM says councillors all acting within the rules

premium_icon Check out revamped racing section: From the Editor's Desk

Jockey Luke Currie rides Sunlight to win race 2, the QTIS Two-Years-Old Handicap, during the Ladies Day Raceday at Aquis Park on the Gold Coast, Saturday, January 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Improved content for readers now includes best racing information

Local Partners