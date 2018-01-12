Opponents ramp up fight against sand mine

The No Sand Mine for Lennox group have ramped up their fight in opposition to a proposed sand mine.

LEGAL advice will be provided to a community group as it ramps up its fight against a proposed sand mine slated for Lennox Head.

Community legal centre, the Environmental Defenders Office NSW will be hosting a public workshop with the No Sand Mines for Lennox group about how the state's environmental laws apply to the proposal.

EDO NSW chief executive, Dave Morris said "substantial community interest" in the proposal led the centre to offer the workshop to the proposed mine's opponents.

"The workshop is public. It is, however, aimed at members of the community who wish to understand how environmental/planning laws apply to the project and opportunities for community involvement throughout the legal process," Mr Morris said.

He said the legal centre had "previously provided advice in relation to the Lennox Head Quarry proposal".

The workshop will be held next Thursday a from 6pm to 8pm at the CWA Hall, Lennox Head.

Meanwhile, No Sand Mines for Lennox have planned a protest at near the mine site at 112 Hinterland Way, Knockrow on Saturday from 9.15am.

No Sand Mine for Lennox spokeswoman Ameila Hicks said the demonstration was decided on Monday night.

She said "an element of frustration" about the development application being lodged just before Christmas formed part of the reason why the protest was called.

But Ms Hick said the main reason for the snap action was to reinforce community resistance to the project.

"Ultimately, its not something that we want on our doorstep," she said.

The demonstration has been described by the group as a "fun and colourful snap action" to oppose the planned sand mine.

"Let's make it clear that we do not want this mine on our coastal floodplain," the group posted on the Facebook event page.

"Wear yellow and bring any signs you have to protest this outrageous development."