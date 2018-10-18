Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Why is there so much hate for cyclists?

Matthew McInerney
by
18th Oct 2018 1:01 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM

THERE is nothing like scrolling through the comments of social media posts with cyclists.

Whether it is a story about people who ride for fun, those who ride for fitness, or even a sporting achievement, it's almost as if a "hate" switch is flipped as soon as a helmet, bike or lycra appears in a photo.

I need someone to explain it to me. Not with a meme, and without vitriol. I'm talking about a reasonable explanation that can help me understand how a percentage of the population who care about their health and fitness can be so widely condemned.

Cyclists seem to be referred to as "they", as if everyone who has owned or ridden a bike shares a collective mind, but have you - the people who hate or dislike cyclists - considered you're part of the problem?

I have been the cause of at least two close calls - I didn't check a blind spot, and another time I walked across a bike path without noticing the oncoming, two-wheeled traffic (thankfully they avoided me) - and I'm sure the knockers have too.

Yes, I have had to slow down on the road, which delayed my arrival to a coffee shop or some junk food outlet by 15 seconds, because people were riding a bike on the road. Big whoop.

I don't hold a grudge, I just get on with life, the same way they do too. So why the hate?

cyclists editors picks fcopinion fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News DESPITE heated opposition, the Joint Regional Planning Panel has given the green light to Lismore's biggest residential subdivision in decades.

    Council records $6m loss after 'triple whammy' hit

    premium_icon Council records $6m loss after 'triple whammy' hit

    Council News Further rate rises can't be ruled out, says general manager

    TRAGEDY: Woman killed after crash near Bangalow

    TRAGEDY: Woman killed after crash near Bangalow

    News It is understood the car ran off the road and hit a tree

    New and old favourites: Big rides return for Lismore Show

    premium_icon New and old favourites: Big rides return for Lismore Show

    Community A good selection of rides for lovers and haters of rides

    Local Partners