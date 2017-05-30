OPINION: What's the shark net benefit?

SHARK nets are being removed from North Coast beaches after a six-month trial.

This is consistent with other areas across the state where nets are taken out of the water during the whale migration season.

They are being taken out early because the whale migration season seems to be happening as we speak.

In their place, extra smart drum lines are being deployed.

These alert operators when a shark is caught on the device, so that a boat can be despatched to remove it.

What's worrying is the whale migration season usually brings with it a larger than usual collection of great white sharks hoping to get a feed from sick or young whales who fall away from the pack.

It will be interesting to see what the results of the shark net trial are when they are released.

After all, there have been no shark encounters at netted beaches along the North Coast, nor at Byron Bay where the sharks nets were never rolled out.

My bet is they will become a permanent fixture.

Why? Because they give a sense of security and some level on confidence tourists can visit our region without fear of attack.

But there is no doubt the by-catch is going to continue to be a problem.

Many yearn for smarter, less harmful technology to mitigate the risk of shark attacks.

But the next few months are going to test the resolve of the community if something does occur.