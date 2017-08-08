OPINION: We can do more than two things

WHY is it in Australian politics that we don't seem to be able to multi-task?

Is it because the body politic is made up of mainly men and men are renowned for only being able to concentrate on one thing at a time?

Too often we hear the excuse 'it's not the most important' issue on the agenda.

But I am sure with a little bit of organisation we can walk and chew gum at the same time.

Take marriage equality and Australia becoming a republic. These are pretty worthwhile things to achieve, don't you think?

They don't replace reducing energy prices, or paying back the deficit, or funding Gonski eduction reforms or the roll out of the NDIS or NBN.

Why can't we do it all and set some short-term, medium-term and long-term priorities for our nation?

While we are having this constant 'can't do this at the same time as we do this other thing' discussion we seem to suffer a whole lot of paralysis through analysis.

I like the Queen of England as much as the next person, but for a whole new generation of Australians without any ties to the 'Mother Country', it really does make a lot of sense for us to stand up on our own two feet.

It's a sign of maturity as a country and an expression of confidence if we move forward, not look back as a nation.

Also I don't think the sky will fall in if we have marriage equality AND a cohesive energy policy.

I want to be served by a government that is confident and forward looking and able to solve complex economic issues as well as social.