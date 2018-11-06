OPINION: To trick or treat ... the age old debate

AN INNOCENT text message to a friend last Wednesday sparked a debate that lasted several days. Debate, of course, is never a bad thing when conducted between intelligent, mature people. And then there was ours.

My friend asked if I was watching a particular program, and I replied no, I hadn't had a chance because I was busy answering the door to trick-or-treaters.

She was, at first, amused and surprised that no-one had knocked on her door - she has a very pretty, slightly messy garden, the kind I generally like as there is a surprise around every corner. In this case, ticks. Word gets around.

Anyway, after her initial amusement the next text message said, a trifle belligerently, "That's all American crap, anyway. You Should Know Better" - capitalisation is mine.

I've had this debate before. My son's best mate growing up has an American mother so the last day of October we dressed the boys up and wandered around a few houses in our little cul-de-sac.

No-one developed diabetes or was injured. There were a few neighbours who chose to not participate, and we respected their wishes. Our little group grew each year until there were about eight kids and we had fun making costumes and painting faces.

Fast forward way too many years and, living in a little seaside village for the past two Halloweens, I bought a few bags of sugar-laden treats each October and sure enough, I had a few kids bang on the door while watchful parents hovered. They've all been extremely pleasant encounters.

Last year the local troublemakers came to call for the first time. They're all about 12, and hang around the local shops on their bikes and skateboards, causing the occasional bit of mayhem. The father of the leader is in jail and his son, sadly, shows signs of following his career path. When they knocked, I chided them gently for not dressing up; one grabbed the bottom of his grubby tee-shirt and ripped it, while growling "I'm a mugging victim. Happy now?" But then they played with my dog, chose some snacks from the bowl, and all said thank you. One looked at me with awe and said, "I love you".

I'd be more worried about the suggestion from whoever is our prime minister this week to adopt the US custom of saluting veterans when they board planes. I'd prefer to see more money allocated to help them cope with mental health issues, frankly.