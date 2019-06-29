OPINION: Time to add flavour to our own spaghetti

SINCE 1992, Spaghetti Circus has been inspiring generations.

What started out as an active program for disadvantaged schools has grown into the not-for-profit circus school and performing arts company that Spaghetti is today, 27 years later. Based in Mullumbimby, Spaghetti Circus offers fun and engaging classes for all ages and abilities.

None of Spaghetti's work would have been possible without support over the years from previous donors and sponsors, their funding partners, family supporters and volunteers who have fed the tribe, tended gardens, chauffeured performers, sewn costumes, ushered in audiences, helped on countless bump ins and outs and recycled their waste.

With the end of the financial year fast approaching, they have launched Spaghetti's 2019 Annual Giving Campaign. All donations over $2 are tax deductible. They have invited the Northern Rivers community to support Spaghetti's work by making a donation.

This year they have set the ambitious goal of raising $10,000 to purchase a small twin-cab truck that will make drastic improvements in the delivery of their outreach work.

The idea is to get one vehicle to fit kids and equipment together, instead of making multiple trips or taking a fleet of vehicles. They live in a regional area so travel is a big part of reaching people, but they care about our environment too.

I recently took my kids to a birthday party at their venue and they loved it, so give them a go too, as they cater for all age groups.

Go to givenow.com.au and look for Spaghetti Circus, or visit spaghetticircus.com.