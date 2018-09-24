Menu
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Billy Slater of the Melbourne Storm does a shoulder charge on Sosaia Feki of the Sharks to stop him from scoring a try during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Opinion

OPINION: This is not what shoulder charge ban is for

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Sep 2018 5:34 PM | Updated: 24th Sep 2018 4:44 AM

BILLY Slater should only be suspended for consistency's sake, but the episode that could rob the Melbourne Storm, Queensland and Australian champion fullback of a grand final swansong exposes what is wrong with the should charge ban.

Slater was penalised for a shoulder charge on a try-line bound Cronulla Sharks winger Sosaia Feki in Friday night's preliminary final at AAMI Park.

Slater stopped Feki from scoring in the game, which the Storm won 22-6, but was penalised and charged with a grade one offence.

It carries a one-game ban, which means unless Slater can beat the charge at the judiciary he will miss the grand final.

A rule is a rule, and on that basis alone Slater deserves to miss the decider. He made no attempt to tackle. I believe he braced for a collision it appears he's led with the shoulder.

I miss the shoulder charge, and I'd love to see it back in the game. My ideal scenario is if a player makes any contact to the head, they are sin-binned or sent off, and cop a five-game suspension. If it doesn't hit the head, it's fair game.

It's not perfect, but it puts the onus on the defenders and carries a significant punishment if that player gets it wrong, and avoids penalising players for what is a heavy, harmless hit.

