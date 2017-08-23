OPINION: Saleyard fees important for cattle exchange

IT WAS disappointing that council last week had to notify its highly-valued beef producing community and stakeholders that this week's sale at the Northern Regional Livestock Exchange would not proceed.

It is unfortunate to go down this path but, after lengthy discussions, the agents rejected a $1 per head business usage fee.

Because the agents have refused to sign their selling permits, we can't have unlicensed agents operating at our facility.

Strong feedback from the community is that council should continue to own and operate the facility and do so in a financially sustainable manner.

Therefore, a fee structure had to be developed to ensure the Casino Saleyards (NRLX) operates as a self-sustainable business unit.

Failing this it would fall on Richmond Valley ratepayers, other non-industry businesses, families and pensioners to subsidise the users operating at the saleyards.

The fee increase was made with the best interest of the whole Richmond Valley community in mind.

There has been mention of why the increased fee is being imposed before the venue is finished.

Council borrowed $3.5million of the total $14million upgrade which means users will only have to finance one quarter of the final cost.

By the end of this month, $2.8 million of the loan funds will be spent, therefore, the increase in fees is needed to service the loan repayments.

This is consistent with the Broadwater sewerage upgrade, where residents paid the full charge well before the service was connected.

The matter of operating the NRLX during the upgrade was also raised.

With any major upgrade there are always inconveniences and delays.

The project will be done in quarter sections, and council is committed to having around three quarters of the facility operational when required.

Residents will recall that many businesses were affected when the Casino main street upgrade was under way, and when the RMS carried out work on the Bruxner Highway, including the long delays on the Irving Bridge.

I appreciate it is frustrating at times, however, the end result will see improved outcomes for all involved, and the NRLX will rival any saleyards in Australia.

I understand the role the NRLX plays in our local economy.

Council is conscious of keeping the fee structure in line with industry standards for a venue of this quality.