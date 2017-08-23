25°
News

OPINION: Saleyard fees important for cattle exchange

OPINION, Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow | 23rd Aug 2017 6:48 AM
All Breeds Sale at Casino Saleyards.
All Breeds Sale at Casino Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS disappointing that council last week had to notify its highly-valued beef producing community and stakeholders that this week's sale at the Northern Regional Livestock Exchange would not proceed.

It is unfortunate to go down this path but, after lengthy discussions, the agents rejected a $1 per head business usage fee.

Because the agents have refused to sign their selling permits, we can't have unlicensed agents operating at our facility.

Strong feedback from the community is that council should continue to own and operate the facility and do so in a financially sustainable manner.

Therefore, a fee structure had to be developed to ensure the Casino Saleyards (NRLX) operates as a self-sustainable business unit.

Failing this it would fall on Richmond Valley ratepayers, other non-industry businesses, families and pensioners to subsidise the users operating at the saleyards.

The fee increase was made with the best interest of the whole Richmond Valley community in mind.

There has been mention of why the increased fee is being imposed before the venue is finished.

Council borrowed $3.5million of the total $14million upgrade which means users will only have to finance one quarter of the final cost.

By the end of this month, $2.8 million of the loan funds will be spent, therefore, the increase in fees is needed to service the loan repayments.

This is consistent with the Broadwater sewerage upgrade, where residents paid the full charge well before the service was connected.

The matter of operating the NRLX during the upgrade was also raised.

With any major upgrade there are always inconveniences and delays.

The project will be done in quarter sections, and council is committed to having around three quarters of the facility operational when required.

Residents will recall that many businesses were affected when the Casino main street upgrade was under way, and when the RMS carried out work on the Bruxner Highway, including the long delays on the Irving Bridge.

I appreciate it is frustrating at times, however, the end result will see improved outcomes for all involved, and the NRLX will rival any saleyards in Australia.

I understand the role the NRLX plays in our local economy.

Council is conscious of keeping the fee structure in line with industry standards for a venue of this quality.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  agents casino cattle saleyards richmond valley mayor robert mustow

Double fatal P-plater to face sentencing

Double fatal P-plater to face sentencing

A P-PLATER whose high performance sports car ploughed into an embankment, killing two, is likely to face jail when he is sentenced next month.

After major crowding funding Paige is Chicago

IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Paige Humphreys seeing Chicago with her father Andrew Humphreys while she has testing for a month

"Our eternal love and gratitude to those who believed in us”

Roam if you want to but Facebook will hunt you down

Thanks to work between Crimestoppers and NSW police, people with warrants are being found.

Eight people arrested as part of national Operation Roam campaign

How roadside drug tests will address hemp foods

Road side drug test

Concern over consuming hemp foods could result in a false positive

Local Partners

Community foundation small grants program open

NOT-for-profit organisations should get their applications ready for grants of $1000 upwards.

Rosie Batty says school 'pioneering'

CHANGNG THE WORLD: Rosie Batty, front left with staff from Casino West and Casino Public Schools. Principal Garry Carter, front right, and back right principal Michael Taylor and mayor Robert Mustow at back.

"I live with the loss of Luke every day and I can't bring him back”

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

AUSTRALIA'S hearts broke for Chris and his partner Grant during the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice.

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

Family of five made official

Rose and Jared Notaras were married on August 19, 2017 at the Seabreeze Hotel.

Rose was lead down the aisle by her three children.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Stylish Home With Ocean and Headland Views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

House 4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $770,000 ...

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR