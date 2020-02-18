OPINION: Putting up with fools who ignore warnings

Murwillumbah SES Emergency Flood Rescue Team sits waiting to assist drivers stupid enough to drive through flooded Tweed Valley Way at Stotts Island. Photo Scott Powick Daily News

IT'S no wonder that SES volunteers shake their heads in disbelief when they are called out to rescue people who have driven through flood waters - especially when they are signs saying the road is closed.

The warning 'If it's flooded forget it' seems to have been heeded by the majority of people, especially those who have had experiences with floods previously but there is still a small number of idiots who think they know better.

Not only do those who ignore the warnings and advice of the SES place themselves at risk but also place the lives of volunteers at risk.

Anyone who doubts the capacity and contribution of the SES should actually join up and find out exactly their contribution to the community.

For those who have lived on the Tweed for some time and gone through previous floods, we have a strong appreciation of the actions of the SES.

Yes there will be circumstances where flash flooding will catch people out and no one begrudges their calls for help.

It's the clowns who think it is cool or clever to charge through flood waters across roads, not know what lies beneath or the power of moving water that makes you wonder.

The Tweed is fortunate to have very dedicated and experienced groups of volunteers (and let's remember they are volunteers giving their time freely) to respond in times of crisis.