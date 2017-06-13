19°
OPINION: Political lessons hard to learn

Girl Tuesday with Maggie Cooper | 13th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Pollies should really run everything by Bob Hawkes' pub test.. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING
Pollies should really run everything by Bob Hawkes' pub test.. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

BACK IN May, Australia's best crossword compiler - and general word genius - Fairfax's David Astle (we love you, DA), explored the origins of the phrase 'pub test'.

In his Saturday column, Wordplay, DA revealed he tracked down the first public airing of the phrase, by John Howard in 2001 on A Current Affair (although the deputy PM of the time, John Anderson, uttered it a year earlier in the upper house). So while it was originally Liberal-speak, now it's a phrase applied - and not in a good way - to the dodgy behaviour of certain members of virtually every political party.

Had Bronwyn Bishop applied the criteria of the pub test before her ill-advised taxpayer-funded helicopter romp from Melbourne to a Liberal Party fundraiser in Geelong back in 2015, she'd possibly still be the Speaker of the House of Representatives. We won't even mention the later revelation that Ms Bishop (and Tony Abbott) used taxpayer money to fly to Sophie Mirabella's wedding in 2006. Toned Abs quickly repaid his airfare (as did Ms Bishop - years later after Choppergate). Oh, see now, I did mention it after all.

I've seen the phrase pop up more and more often recently, but strangely it doesn't seem to rein in the spending habits of our elected representatives, or their propensity for accepting gifts from foreign businessmen (Sam Dastyari, I'm looking at you, mate).

Sussan Ley, whom I believe to be a fairly decent politician (and yes, I'm aware of the definition of the word "oxymoron", thank you), failed the pub test when she bought an investment property on the Gold Coast under murky circumstances in January.

And the actions of former "colourful" MPs Eddie Obeid and Ian McDonald (or as they're now known, Inmate Obeid and Inmate McDonald) were so far from passing the pub test they might have been members of the Temperance Society.

I'm constantly surprised that pollies don't learn from the very public scandals endured by colleagues.

It really should be easier for you politicians to work out what will and won't fly these days.

So, in order to make it simpler, how about also running your behaviour through my personal "headline test"? It's pretty straightforward, really.

All I have to do is think how my name will look on the front page of a newspaper in 120pt.

It's amazing how quickly you get a feel for it.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers community opinion

AN UPDATED minor flood warning for the Brunswick River Valley has been released by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Floodwaters in the Orara Valley, March 2017.

Number of schools will not be open today due to severe weather

ANXIOUS WAIT: Lismore Centra Tourist Park co-owners Carmen and Ken Thomas wait to see if more rain hits the town.

Flooding on Old Bangalow.

Heavy rain has caused flooded roads and drains in the region

Good cause to raise much needed funds which assist the students throughout the year.

Service NSW - Team member helping customer complete digital transaction

A new fix makes rego renewal easier for customers

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads.

From Old and Gold to the Very Hungry Catterpillar

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

LUCK OF THE IRISH: The infectious tunes played by Liora Lalita Claff & Band at the Knitting Nanna's Irish Jig had everyone up dancing.

Nanna's having a crack at the Irish

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

