OPINION: Nice work if you can get it, but not all of us can

Alison Paterson
24th Mar 2017

WHEN Greens leader Richard Di Natale recently spoke at the National Press Club about the work-life balance and stated people need to consider working less, I felt a sense of disappointment and frustration.

A four-day work week? Hello Richard, this is regional Australia, not 21st century Scandinavia.

While the Scandinavian countries may be the go-to example for politicians wanting to convert Australia towards a more flexible approach to the working week, it does not look like happening here any time soon.

Not to mention how big business would faint at the idea of paying more tax to help fund the ethical concept of everyone earning the guaranteed adequate income you mentioned.

As a full-time journalist, I'm currently the sole breadwinner.

In the past, when single, I did for a short time work a four-day week - it simply meant I put in five days' hours with no extra pay.

Meanwhile, my husband, a fully-qualified and experienced carpenter-joiner whose career includes working in Australia, New Zealand and Scotland, cannot find ongoing work in the region since moving here in January.

So yes, Richard. He's one of the 16% you talked about who wants to work more.

Make that wants a legal job - where he pays tax, not cash-in-hand.

And if the work needs a DA permit then the client has one in place - full-stop.

This is despite knocking on doors, answering online and print job advertisements, putting flyers on community online noticeboards and handing out resumes.

There's supposed to be a building boom in the Northern Rivers and a shortage of tradies, but so far he's had nothing but knock-backs.

Could it be his age? Yes he's over 50 and with age comes experience, a responsible and professional and approach. Plus he won't be calling in sick when the surf's up or after ab ig night out.

Now I know we are lucky. We live in a beautiful part of Australia, we have each other, good health, enough to eat and I have a job.

But it's devastating when the man you love, who has worked damn hard since he was 15, has been proud to do a good days' work for fair pay and always paid taxes, cannot get a job.

Add to this the housing crises which is locking out too many Australian from owning their own home, no matter how humble.

A far too common situation for regional Australia.

When politicians suggest people need to work less to be happier, it's a sign they have more than enough money themselves.

Sure, everyone needs happiness and no-one wants to be a workaholic. If some people want to work less and they can afford it, then good for them.

But I've yet to meet anyone here who can afford to take a pay cut along with less hours.

Most people I know are flat out doing their best keeping bills paid, food on the table, children educated and the wolf from the door.

It seems the only businesses who can afford to pay more staff to work fewer hours are those faceless companies who treat their employees' wages as numbers to cut to boost shareholder profit and senior staff salaries.

I'm interested in hearing your thoughts on this issue.

Because right now, fewer hours means less pay and more stress, not more happiness.

And no-one I know can afford this option.

OPINION: Nice work if you can get it, but not all of us can

