Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONE PUNCH: Walk away instead of being violent, and don't blame journalists if you lash out.
ONE PUNCH: Walk away instead of being violent, and don't blame journalists if you lash out. Monique Preston
Opinion

OPINION: Newspaper reports don't ruin lives, violence does

Christian Berechree
by
30th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT is it going to take to stop people punching each other in the head?

It should be a simple solution - surely we sorted this out in primary school.

More than one victim has died from this particularly explosive type of violence.

One would think that would be enough to make people stop, reconsider and walk away.

Yet so-called "coward punches" keep happening.

Sometimes they land people in court and, yes, sometimes on the front page of newspapers.

Not every such attack is serious or newsworthy, as this writer knows, having been the victim of a random punch on a suburban Sydney street some years ago.

But sometimes they are and, yes, sometimes reporters attend court appearances and choose to write about them.

Journalists often cop criticism for "ruining lives" by reporting on such cases.

The logic seems to be that the only reason offenders face consequences for their actions is because newspapers air them to the public.

But newspaper headlines and factual, accurate court reports do not ruin lives.

Foolish decisions and violent attacks do.

More Stories

fccourt fcopinion one punch one punch attack our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    premium_icon Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    Crime A CASINO driver who was drunk when he hit two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway will be sentenced in August.

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime The man is accused of having sex with dogs 19 times

    Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    premium_icon Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    News Janelle Saffin weighs in on contentious NSW govt drug driving advice

    No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    premium_icon No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    News Heartbreaking reason why Alstonville students took on this challenge