Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPINION: NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty.
OPINION: NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty. CLAYTON LLOYD
Opinion

OPINION: Morrison must make regional Australia a key focus

by Jane Laverty
11th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE dust settles and Ministers are put into place, businesses are now asking how the Prime Minister and his team will implement their plan for growth and jobs in this term of government.

It's critical that government outline a long-term vision for Australia.

Their plan for growth and how it intends to ensure a diverse, competitive and balanced economy.

We hear some of the talk coming out of the large capital cities - it's all about congestion, how unaffordable housing is, how hard it is to get kids into school or even find some greenspace for them to play in.

These are the reasons why some want to cut back immigration or put limits on housing investment.

If these are the policy calls now, what's it going to be like in a few decades?

It doesn't have to be this way.

Across regional NSW our businesses are crying out for skilled migrants to fill gaps, they are crying out for transport infrastructure and greater connectivity - for digital infrastructure that is world class.

So no one can talk sensibly about a long-term plan for Australia that doesn't involve significant investment and the accelerated economic development of regional areas.

A good place to start would be some of the recommendations made by a parliamentary committee on regional development and decentralisation - the aptly titled "Regions at the Ready: Investing in Australia's Future”, from the Select Committee on Regional Development and Decentralisation in June 2018.

That committee suggested the government increase investment in infrastructure and connectivity, it suggested regional development plans be coordinated and that regional universities get better support. These are all great ideas.

The government agreed with many of these proposals, so now it's time to put them into action.

They should start by kicking off a comprehensive policy and planning process.

Oversight could be provided by a joint parliamentary committee.

The NSW Business Chamber is a strong believer in the potential of regional areas like the Northern Rivers and the Northern Rivers has never been more ready to step up and live up to its capability.

So we look forward to working with the Morrison government to help businesses in our region to grow, employ and invest - for our regional communities to reach their potential.

More Stories

futurenorthernrivers jane laverty northern rivers business northern rivers opinion nsw business chamber
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    News POLICE and SES crews are scouring bushland around Cape Byron for clues into the teenager's disappearance.

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:02 AM
    Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

    premium_icon Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

    News Boss of the meat company says there will be an investigation

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    premium_icon 'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    Environment The ongoing incidents could see all vehicles banned from the beach

    Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    premium_icon Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    News Hundreds of artefacts were found after building permit approved