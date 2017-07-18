OPINION: Men can make a racket and cry

Tennis star, Roger Federer is a stand-out example encouraging men to express how they are feeling.

THE Wimbeldon men's final wasn't remarkable for its tennis, as much seeing two grown men cry.

I'm a great believer in men being able to freely express their emotions.

If you wanna cry, go ahead and cry.

And so the men's final was a straight sets walk in the park for Roger Federer.

However, Federer's emotions bubbled to the surface during the presentation ceremony as the enormity of what he had achieved sank in.

Not only had he picked up his eighth Wimbledon title, effectively sealing his place as one of the all-time great players, he went through the entire two weeks of the championship without dropping a set.

For a part-time player well into his 30s that's an enormous achievement, but it's also what he said about his opponent Marin Cilic that made him a champion in my eyes.

He called him a "hero” and said that he should be really "proud” of himself for reaching the final and playing the way he did throughout the tournament.

Cilic broke down and cried during a break in play during the second set.

He was trailing badly and later revealed he had suffered from really bad blisters he picked up in the semi-final.

Frustrated by his inability to match Federer's relentless charge, Cilic allowed his emotions to spill over on court.

It was both distressing and encouraging to watch at the same time as it really signals to men if you are having a bad day, it's ok to cry.

If we had more sporting role models like these two tennis players we'd all be a lot better off.