Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLUES MAN: Bluesfest's Peter Noble at the 25th anniversary of the festival in 2014.
BLUES MAN: Bluesfest's Peter Noble at the 25th anniversary of the festival in 2014. Cathy Adams
Opinion

OPINION: It's time to leave Peter Noble alone

Javier Encalada
by
16th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO things are clear: one is that Peter Noble knows how to put a great music festival together.

The second one is that he should not be checking comments on Bluesfest's social media.

His online remarks to a Sydney punter who criticised the first line up announcement of the festival were, unquestionably, a big mistake on his part, and we understand he has apologised for them.

At the same time, music commentators and organisations that thrive on demanding more and giving very little have decided to make very public and very negative commentary of the whole ordeal.

I am not a personal friend of Peter Noble, in fact our professional relatioship has been terse at times, but I see that as a by-product of the fact that I am here to inform the public about his work, and I am not here to defend him.

Except this time, because to my own surprise, I feel like someone should.

The part that I would like to address is the lack of female acts in the first announcement.

I won't dispute the fact there were only a few names there.

It was surprising because Bluesfest is a great event to see female musicians of different ages, from different backgrounds and offering many different styles of music.

I so feel that we can only criticise a line up when it's complete.

I am willing to give Mr Noble the benefit of the doubt on this one.

Again, I am not defending his online outburst or the man himself.

I am only saying Bluesfest is a great festival, so please let's wait until the line up is complete.

It's up to him now to deliver.

Related Items

bluesfest bluesfest2019 northern rivers entertainment opinion peter noble
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    News THIS includes an out-of-control bushfire which has been burning in the Coraki-Ellangowan Rd area at Ellangowan.

    He works 18 hours a day, but earned only $700 last month

    premium_icon He works 18 hours a day, but earned only $700 last month

    Business He works a crazy 14 to 18 hours a day

    • 16th Aug 2018 11:15 AM
    Tragic death sparks political debate

    premium_icon Tragic death sparks political debate

    News No links to mental health, but opposition wants better resources

    Priest accused of sex abuse was a 'role model', court told

    premium_icon Priest accused of sex abuse was a 'role model', court told

    News Catholic priest is on trial charged with past sex offences

    Local Partners