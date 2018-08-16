OPINION: It's time to leave Peter Noble alone

BLUES MAN: Bluesfest's Peter Noble at the 25th anniversary of the festival in 2014.

TWO things are clear: one is that Peter Noble knows how to put a great music festival together.

The second one is that he should not be checking comments on Bluesfest's social media.

His online remarks to a Sydney punter who criticised the first line up announcement of the festival were, unquestionably, a big mistake on his part, and we understand he has apologised for them.

At the same time, music commentators and organisations that thrive on demanding more and giving very little have decided to make very public and very negative commentary of the whole ordeal.

I am not a personal friend of Peter Noble, in fact our professional relatioship has been terse at times, but I see that as a by-product of the fact that I am here to inform the public about his work, and I am not here to defend him.

Except this time, because to my own surprise, I feel like someone should.

The part that I would like to address is the lack of female acts in the first announcement.

I won't dispute the fact there were only a few names there.

It was surprising because Bluesfest is a great event to see female musicians of different ages, from different backgrounds and offering many different styles of music.

I so feel that we can only criticise a line up when it's complete.

I am willing to give Mr Noble the benefit of the doubt on this one.

Again, I am not defending his online outburst or the man himself.

I am only saying Bluesfest is a great festival, so please let's wait until the line up is complete.

It's up to him now to deliver.