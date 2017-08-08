OPINION: Hard to comprehend people would abuse SES

SES crews search and rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore.

WHILE there has been a lot of self-reflection over the floods, and a new report has come out detailing improvements that could be made in future emergencies, it appears some people in our community are bearing the brunt of anger and frustration.

It is hard to comprehend people would spit on or abuse SES volunteers.

While it is understandable people were frustrated by evacuation procedures, SES volunteers had nothing to do with that part.

Their job was to follow chain of command.

The Northern Star went out on a SES boat as part of our coverage of the floods.

What we staff saw was nothing short of bravery on the part of emergency workers.

From dodging power lines, dead animals, submerged hazards, and dangerous flood waters the SES volunteers showed fortitude, determination and empathy as they searched north Lismore for anyone needing help.

And to our surprise, a scouting mission turned into a rescue of approximately eight people.

People calling out from their homes to be rescued, who would have had no other recourse but to spend another cold dark night in a house that sounded like a leaky ship.

The SES volunteers didn't complain, judge or argue - they just showed professionalism, and focus as they got everyone out.

They were there to help even as some of their own homes sank under the deluge of water.

In a time and age where volunteer organisations are struggling to find members, it seems unforgivable to target and harass those people who put their own lives second to go out and help people.

Many of the SES had been participating in rescues days before the major floods as people ignored warnings and became stuck in causeways or flooded roads.

Indeed swift water rescue crews who were in the thick of a daring rescue in the centre of town didn't go home to a warm bed and television - they had to continue with other call outs for the rest of that day and days to come as flood water permeated every corner of the CBD.

The fatigue our emergency personnel, including ambos, police, firefighters, and SES must have faced would have been incredible.

And as SES volunteers resign under the misguided hatred, one wonders who will be there for us in the next flood?