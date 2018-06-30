Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Roberts celebrating victory with Blues fans at full time in Game 2 of the NSW v QLD State of Origin series at ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello
James Roberts celebrating victory with Blues fans at full time in Game 2 of the NSW v QLD State of Origin series at ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello Brett Costello
Rugby League

OPINION: Is this the start of a Blues dynasty?

Matthew McInerney
by
28th Jun 2018 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I know what you're going to say.

It was two games. It's one series. New South Wales have won only two series since 2006, don't even start dropping the 'd' word.

It could be premature to talk a State of Origin dynasty, but that is exactly how I felt when I saw the team Brad Fittler picked before Game I.

Two wins later, the series locked up and just a few short weeks until the Blues are awarded the Origin shield at Queensland's spiritual home, Lang Park, and this NSW squad is a sight to behold.

Stories are now coming out about their preparation.

How Fittler didn't know, or seem to care too much about, who Queensland picked in its Origin team.

How NSW didn't do video sessions on the Maroons, instead focusing on playing their style of game rather than try to counter what Queensland delivers.

How Jack de Belin, and I'm sure several others, played through tough injuries to make their mark in the Origin arena.

This victorious NSW team is young, vibrant, enthusiastic, can defend extremely well (as shown when reduced to 12 men with Game II on the line), and - best of all - can score points.

It's what the Maroons lacked this year.

Sure, Queensland looked great at the start of Origin II when soon-to-retire Billy Slater had the ball in hand, but it didn't last long.

For most of the game, the Maroons looked like a team that didn't know how to score points. NSW were dangerous every time they had the ball.

There is a lot to be excited about for NSW fans, which could mean the start of some misery for Queensland.

Related Items

blues maroons nrl nsw opinion queensland state of origin state pride
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    Local Partners