Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY JAN: Should there be a 'dislike' button on social media platforms?
NOT HAPPY JAN: Should there be a 'dislike' button on social media platforms? zakokor
Opinion

OPINION: I'm 'Insta angry' at music record labels

Javier Encalada
by
5th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR those, like me, who use Instagram to share family photos with relatives overseas, instead of as a business platform, this week had a bitter sound (or taste). A series of notifications in my feed alerted me of the fact that a number of short 30-second videos had been removed and blocked from my feed.

"Your video was blocked because it may contain content owned by Warner Music Group Rights Management," read one of them.

There was another one right next to it by Sony Music Entertainment from earlier that same morning.

I respect the fact that record labels want to protect their products from misuse online.

At the same time, record labels are deleting (or blocking) family memories that my children and me could always associate with the music they contained.

The video of my daughter doing 'the robot dance' to Daft Punk is gone from the social media platform, and now from my memory, and I wonder how many precious memories associated with their brands they are removing from the cyberspace.

The second video blocked the same day was a short memory of the psychedelic bus at Mullum Music Festival 2017 (took them a while). The short video had Chic's Le Freak blaring and people were having a great time while going to another music venue. A great family memory gone.

I guess what I am trying to say is that the move to block all video content that contains their music is the equivalent of branding suicide.

Record labels, please don't delete our family memories online, you'll delete your brands in the process.

More Stories

instagram music opinion record labels social media whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    premium_icon Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    News A COURT will be asked to release documents to assist Esther Rockett in pursuing potential legislative action against Universal Medicine.

    A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    premium_icon A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    News A woman was trapped for some time before being taken to hospital

    Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    premium_icon Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    Politics MP says he will need to build support for Royal Commission bill.

    Local Partners