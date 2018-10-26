Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS
Opinion

OPINION: Hogan has reason to be worried

Bill North
by
26th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE latest Newspoll figures reveal some alarming statistics for Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan to consider.

The poll predicts a 3.9% two-party preferred swing against the government, which if repeated at next year's election would cost the Coalition four seats in NSW, including Page, and 25 nationally, handing Labor an overwhelming majority.

Given Page is a bellwether seat won by the party winning government at every election since 1990, Mr Hogan has every reason to be concerned. Moving to the crossbench to distance himself from the Liberal leadership spill, which clearly irked Wentworth voters, may help Hogan keep some of his voters onside.

"Obviously I think people share my frustration with it," Mr Hogan said when asked if his outspoken position was vindicated by the Wentworth result.

But he will be hard-pressed relying on that noble act alone to stop the flow of protest votes against the Coalition.

In what would be an ironic twist, Mr Hogan's own conscience which resonates with that of the public could prove his own undoing.

Mr Hogan will rest his hat on the electorate staying loyal to the member who has first and foremost campaigned for his community, in favour of the bigger picture of which government wins power.

The best Mr Hogan can hope for is a cosmic shift in the current political landscape and the leadership spill to somehow vanish from the forefront of voters' minds.

Related Items

coalition crossbench federal election federal election 2019 federal politics kevin hogan leadership spill national party page page electorate politics seat of page
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Business chamber to decide on president's future

    premium_icon Business chamber to decide on president's future

    Business CONCERNS have been raised about Deborah Benhayon's continued role as chamber president due to her connections with Universal Medicine.

    Teen hoon dodges court over 120km/h ute pursuit

    premium_icon Teen hoon dodges court over 120km/h ute pursuit

    Crime An arrest warrant was issued for the 18-year-old's arrest

    When Three Blue Ducks go to La La Land

    premium_icon When Three Blue Ducks go to La La Land

    Business Byron has welcomed its newest bar

    Trial for man accused of encouraging the death of police

    premium_icon Trial for man accused of encouraging the death of police

    Crime HE has been behind bars for almost a year over the alleged threat

    Local Partners