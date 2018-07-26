OPINION: 'Dinjerra Road is the worst road I've driven on.'

Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road.

Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road. Ebony Stansfield

DRIVING the little blue company car Mazda, which is definitely not designed for anything but a tarmac freeway I ventured to meet some of the residents of Dinjerra Road.

I thought I knew what I was about to expect and what I was about to get myself into as I have experienced some terrible roads.

Having a short stint living in Gulmarrad I got to experience McIntyre's Lane in my 1994 Corolla Nova, where every morning I thought my engine was going to fall out of my car.

When I got to the first part of Dinjerra Road the kilometre of tarmac was lovely compared to what I was about to experience.

When I hit the dirt road it started out okay, then went from 0 to 100.

As I went further the road worsened, it turned into uncontrollable up and down jolting from the corrugation.

Dinjerra Road is one of the worst roads I have ever driven on.

I was going 10-20km/h maximum, and the car kept trying to swerve off to the side.

Multiple times the wheel nearly forced me off the road.

Jolt, jolt, jolt was all I felt for about ten minutes that only bettered near the end of the road.

When I stepped out of the car my body felt the sense of adrenaline you get after a ride on a roller coaster.

I expected the whole car to just fall apart at one point. I felt scared, anxious and sympathy for anyone who had to experience this daily.