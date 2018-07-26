Menu
Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road.
Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road. Ebony Stansfield
Opinion

OPINION: 'Dinjerra Road is the worst road I've driven on.'

25th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
DRIVING the little blue company car Mazda, which is definitely not designed for anything but a tarmac freeway I ventured to meet some of the residents of Dinjerra Road.

I thought I knew what I was about to expect and what I was about to get myself into as I have experienced some terrible roads.

Having a short stint living in Gulmarrad I got to experience McIntyre's Lane in my 1994 Corolla Nova, where every morning I thought my engine was going to fall out of my car.

When I got to the first part of Dinjerra Road the kilometre of tarmac was lovely compared to what I was about to experience.

When I hit the dirt road it started out okay, then went from 0 to 100.

As I went further the road worsened, it turned into uncontrollable up and down jolting from the corrugation.

Dinjerra Road is one of the worst roads I have ever driven on.

I was going 10-20km/h maximum, and the car kept trying to swerve off to the side.

Multiple times the wheel nearly forced me off the road.

Jolt, jolt, jolt was all I felt for about ten minutes that only bettered near the end of the road.

When I stepped out of the car my body felt the sense of adrenaline you get after a ride on a roller coaster.

I expected the whole car to just fall apart at one point. I felt scared, anxious and sympathy for anyone who had to experience this daily.

