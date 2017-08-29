21°
News

OPINION: Council priorities out of whack

29th Aug 2017 6:06 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT should local councils spend all their time and money worrying about?

If you have paid close attention to these letters page over the past few weeks you would have a pretty good idea what our readers think their priorities should be.

People want their councils to look after the traditional things like roads, rates and rubbish.

Based on figures released by the NRMA last week there is a $430 million repair backlog of repairs on North Coast roads.

The includes Lismore Council $79.27m, Clarence Valley $43.68m, Kyogle $32.95 and Byron $32.37m.

That's a lot of potholes to fill in and given the extreme weather we've had in the first six to eight months of the year it's hardly surprising that backlog is so big.

If you have been reading the letters to the editor, you would also know there's not much support for art galleries and new grand parks in the scheme of things.

Many people consider them to be a waste of money when our roads are in such a bad state of disrepair.

But when you think about it, fixing a road only brings you temporary relief.

As soon as one pothole is filled, another opens up with the next rain shower.

Whereas a park you can sit in, play in, take the family for a picnic and watch cinema under the stars for ever more.

I happen to think that councils should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.

Meaning they are capable of doing more things that just one.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  councils letters page lismore council priorities

Woman faces trial over death of friend in horror crash

Woman faces trial over death of friend in horror crash

JUST before midnight two friends were driving home from a night out in Byron Bay. One of them never made it.

Bean paste safety recall: potential peanut content

SAFETY RECALL: Food Standards Australia New Zealand have issued a recall notice on the product Chung Jung One Seasoned Bean Paste (Sesame & Garlic) 1kg and 500g containers, all Use By up to and including 2018/03/12, for undeclared peanut content.

Undeclared peanut content sparks recall

Anxiety at all time high

No matter what your age, exercise will improve your mood and your health. Get moving and have fun.

But diet and exercise can ease stress

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently retired paramedics Robert 'Ward' McIndoe (left) and Glenn Rice reflect on their extensive careers spanning a combined 85 years.

'You can't just shut the door on it'

Local Partners

Caution urged as nearly 10 fires burn around Northern Rivers

NEARLY ten fires have ignited across the North Coast region in the past week, prompting the Rural Fire Service to warn residents to properly plan burn-offs.

Auxiliary donations keep hearts beating

Lismore UHA President, Dianne Miller, with fellow auxiliary members, presents the temporary pacemakers to hospital staff, from left, Peter Kwan (Nursing Unit Manager Cardiac Cath Lab), Kym Clements (Acting Nursing Unit Manager Intensive Care Unit), Paul Green (Manager Medical Imaging Richmond Network), Ellen Palmer (Lismore Base Hospital Acting Director Nursing and Midwifery) and Kevin Carter (Business Manager Richmond Network).

New life-saving equipment for Lismore Base Hospital.

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

FRESH: Local produce will be on offer at the different markets across the area.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Ten things to do this week

READY TO RACE: Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club members are race at the annual regatta on Shaws Bay.

From Dragon Boats to tango, plus some Grinspoon

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $535,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

UNDER CONTRACT

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Hammer time as spring auction action nails sales

AUCTION ACTION: While private treaty sales make up the bulk of house sales on the Northern Rivers, auctions are becoming increasingly popular in areas of high demand along the coast on the hinterland.

Auction numbers increase along the coast

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission