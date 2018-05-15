Operation to rescue surfers off Cape Byron

AN EMERGENCY operation has been underway at Wategos Beach at Byron Bay this afternoon.

Initial reports of two surfers stranded off Cape Byron came in at around 4pm.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said a jetski was dispatched to assist the two men back to shore.

They were subsequently assessed by paramedics and discharged.

NSW Ambulance also onfirmed they been tasked to attend an incident at Wategos beach, Byron Bay.

"The Westpac rescue helicopter has been called and we are sending tow road units to report of a possible drowning," a spokesman said at around 4.10pm.

Ambulance NSW subsequently reported the units had been stood down as the persons reported in trouble have been safely brought to the beach at Wategos.

Mr Samuels said the surfers were inexperienced and had chosen to tackle dangerous conditions, given the big southerly swell moving up the North Coast.

He advised any one who wasn't sure about the conditions to check with lifeguards at Main Beach, who are on patrol all year around.

"If you've got any doubt in your mind stay out of the water especially in areas that you're not familiar with," he said.