Opera reborn in Lismore

Opera at the Channon 22-7-2012. at the Opera held at Woodlawn Performing Soprano Jennifer Parish, and Tenor Benjamin Fifita Makisi. Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

FOR lovers of opera who were dismayed to see the demise of Opera at The Channon, cheer up, there is a new event on the operatic calendar.

On July 22, A Symphony of Opera will be hosted by the Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore at the Whitebrook Theatre at Southern Cross University.

Geoff Cawley from Lismore Rotary said the event will be the successor to Opera at the Channon.

"It will be the same type of concert,” he said. "But the Lismore Symphony Orchestra will add something special.

"If you loved Opera at The Channon, you will love this.”

Nicholas Routley will conduct the orchestra.

While there will be no luncheon at the event, there will be canapes and champagne.

Mr Cawley said to make sure you have your black tie and smart attire ready and to put the date in your diary so you don't miss out.

Tickets are expected to be cheaper than the outdoor event, and more details on when and where you can buy them will be released closer to the event.