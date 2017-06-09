20°
News

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

Javier Encalada
| 9th Jun 2017 10:53 AM
OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.
OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPERA Australia will be offering a benefit show in Lismore to help Northern Rivers Performing Arts, NORPA, to support the local company's flood recovery effort.

NORPA made the announcement in a newsletter to subscribers.

"NORPA's flood recovery is still ongoing, but we have made great strides with the wonderful support from the performing arts sector across Australia," the communication reads.

"We're pleased to announce that Opera Australia has also responded with a benefit performance on Thursday 27 July at Lismore City Hall with all money raised going towards NORPA's rebuilding efforts."

Tickets for the event will go on sale next week.

The Lismore connection

Opera Australia and NORPA share a special bond: Lyndon Terracini.

Opera Australia's Artistic Director, Lyndon Terracini, founded Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) in 1993.

The project quickly earned a reputation for creating adventurous works that express regional perspectives and contribute significantly to the artistic identity of Australia.

Last January, Opera Australia launched its New South Wales Schools Tour production El Kid at Albert Park Public School in Lismore.

It was the first time Opera Australia's Schools Tour was launched in a regional centre and also the furthest north the program has ever travelled.

More details about the July performance will be coming soon.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood 2017 lismore lyndon terracini norpa northern rivers entertainment opera australia recovery whatson

Winter deluge: 200mm of rain forecast for Northern Rivers

Winter deluge: 200mm of rain forecast for Northern Rivers

HEAVY rain could cause flash flooding do be prepared for the deluge over the long weekend.

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign steaming ahead

RAIL TRAILERS: Members of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail Group. Photo Contributed

Community digging deep to see rail trail vision come to life

WATCH: Look inside the ACO Virtual

The Australian Chamber Orchestra's interactive installation, ACO Virtual is coming to Lismore.

Schools will get to try out the interactive technology today

Is raw milk dangerous?

Milk coming from a cow into a milk bottle.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

A woman must pay more than $50,000 for selling raw milk

Local Partners

Jobs flow in $2m boost for Casino

GRANT to help local farmers and more aged care beds means more local jobs for Casino.

Rail trail offers tourism lifeline to farmers

FARM PLAY: Young visitors get to enjoy a slice of farm life at the Hollands' property at Hayters Hill, which is 200m from the current, disused railtrack.

Farmer says rail trail holds huge business potential for landholders

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

FOREVER SOUL: Lisa Hunt began singing in that great African American tradition, the gospel church. She went on to study voice at The City College of New York where she received a BFA in music. She plays at the Ballina RSL Club on Friday from 9pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

PHIL Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and hitting his head in a motel room.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 $549,000 to...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

Lot 1, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,450,000 to...

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!