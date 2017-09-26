OPENING SOON: New bargain shop for Lismore Central

The Reject Shop is opening a new store in Lismore.

The Reject Shop is opening a new store in Lismore.

THE Reject Shop has announced it is opening a new store at Lismore Central Shopping Centre next month.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store is inviting people to come along on October 12 for gift voucher giveaways, gift bags for the first 100 customers to spend $30 and free face painting for the kids.

And, of course, there will be plenty of opening day bargains.

"Save the date and reject paying more! We can't wait to see you there and join the Lismore Central community," the Reject Shop posted on Facebook.

The Reject Shop sells toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery and snack food, as well as gifts, cards and wrap, toys, leisure items and home decorations.