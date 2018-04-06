Opening of new age supermarket 51 years ago

The new Mewings supermarket before it opened 51 years ago today.

The new Mewings supermarket before it opened 51 years ago today. Northern Star archives

WHO remembers Mewings supermarkets?

In the days when a can of soup was 12 cents and a jar of vegemite was 20 cents a new Mewings supermarket opened on this day in Goonellabah on Rous Road.

Some of the prices of products for the 'shrewd housewife' at Mewings Supermarkets. Northern Star archives

Described as a "necessity in a young, fast-growing community” the supermarket, which was also celebrating 40 years in the Lismore area, was opened to meet the "modern housewife's shrewd shopping requirements.”

It was the first completed and largest store new complex of seven in Goonellabah and officially opened by the then Lismore mayor Ald. G. Blair.

The first Mewings store was opened in Lismore in 1927 and 40 years later the original owner Dave Mewing and his son Dave were still running it.

The new store had plenty of parking, and was managed by 36-year employee Eddie Gooley who had been managing the then recently closed Lower Keen Street store.

It was a day of celebration and "Tongala Teddy” was there at the opening to greet the children.

The supermarket itself was designed and built by Frank Bennett & Son Pty Ltd.

Doug ran the store until the 1970s when a combination of corporations and flooding made trading difficult, so he sold up.

David passed away in 1974 and Doug followed him 37 years later in 2011.

IGA supermarket is now on the site that Mewings once was.

