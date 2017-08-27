Opening of a new paddock to plate cooking class

A NEW organic farm and cooking school has opened in the Byron Bay Hinterland.

Bhavana Organic Farm + Cooking School delivers an immersive paddock to plate experience in a welcoming country home environment.

Bhavana (Bhaa-vuh-naa) meaning 'spiritual cultivation' is at the heart of every offering.

The organic farm and cooking school is set on 125 acres, only minutes' drive from Newrybar and Bangalow.

The team's living philosophy is the simple and authentic understanding of food and its significance to our well-being and health.

Attendees of the class will forage and gather produce from the property to see, smell and taste elements of the dishes they cook.

The cooking school supports Byron producers as products which cannot be harvested from their own crop will be sourced locally.

Dishes are prepared and cooked as a group, then enjoyed over a sit-down lunch, paired with selected organic and bio-dynamic wines.

The owners have a wealth of knowledge and experience with this particular venture being a life-long dream finally realised.

Greta Smith - background in media, marketing and organic farming;

Susie Cameron - author, marketing, communications and brand experience;

Joanna Rushton - Amazon #1 best-selling author, nutrition and body mind performance coach, also known as 'The Organic Chef'.

The combination of these talents delivers the 'Bhavana Experience', a perfect balance of farm, food, cooking, information and relaxation.

Classes are limited to 10 participants and run from 9.00am-4.30pm.