Opening night a time to party

CASINO's annual Beef Week festival will kick off with the official opening ball at the Casino RSM Club tonight.

This will be a night to remember and one that has the potential to be life-changing for one young woman passionate about the local area.

The presentation and crowning of the 2017 Beef Week Queen will set the tone for the evening, which will be launched by special guests Casino mayor Robert Mustow and Northern Co-operative Meat Company chairman John Seccombe.

Vying for the Beef Week crown this year are Ashleigh Little, Chelsea Ditrich, Jenna Bailey, Tiarra Birkbeck and Zoe Griffiths.

Beef Week president Stuart George will also make the crowd feel welcome on the evening, before leaving them to be entertained by Casino Dance Academy and popular six-piece Brisbane band Red Tie.

Highlights: BEEF WEEK'S first days

Today

6pm: Opening dinner at the Casino RSM

6.30pm: Rappville Shindig at the Rappville Pub

Tomorrow

10am-3pm: Beef Meets Reef at Evans Head

9am-1pm: Bowls Day at Casino RSM

9am-2.30pm: Casino Riverside Markets at McCauliffe Park

10am-5.30pm: Country Music Roundup at Casino RSM

2-5.30pm: Casino BMX Club Race

Monday

9am: Dress-up competition begins

9am: Busking competition begins

11am-1pm: Sausage sizzle, 98 Walker St (daily until Thursday)

6pm: Cascapa Combined Schools' Performing Arts, Casino RSM