OPEN NOW: Casino's recycling vending machine is live

Casino is the fourth town with a collection point for the Return and Earn scheme.

CASINO drink consumers will no longer have to drive to Lismore to get their 10 cent refunds with a new reverse vending machine now open.

The collection point is located behind Coles in Canberbury and Hickey St.

It is the fourth collection point for Northern Rivers residents, with others in Lismore, Ballina and Kyogle.

Tenterfield residents can also look forward to receiving their own as five sites are short-listed pending inspections due to occur later this month.

Accepted containers:

Glass, plastic, aluminium, steel, and liquid paperboard (cartons) drink containers which are 150ml to three litres in volume

Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached.

Containers not accepted: