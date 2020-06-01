OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Where you can visit from today

Lismore Library will be reopening from June 1.

IT’S finally June 1 and that means a lot of the statewide restrictions are starting ease.

After a few months of closures, several local council facilities will be opening their doors to the public once more.

Here’s what’s open from today:

Lismore City:

Corporate Centre, Goonellabah, has been open for several weeks.

Richmond-Tweed Regional Library’s Lismore branch expanding its Click and Collect services from June 1, (members collect reserved items weekly rather than monthly). The Lismore branch will open on July 1.

Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre and Nimbin Transfer Station are open.

Lismore Regional Gallery, Lismore Museum (run by the Richmond River Historical Society), Lismore Revolve Shop, Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens remain closed.

Kyogle Council:

Kyogle Library will open on June 1

Roxy Gallery will open on June 10

Return and earn collection point at the Kyogle landfill will open June 1 but with 15-minute visits strictly by appointment only, phone 0266 323 002

Kyogle Visitor Information Centre, Kyogle Museum, Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall, Kyogle Community Centre and Kyogle Youth Centre remain closed

Tenterfield Shire:

Tenterfield Library will open June 1, for two two-hour sessions a day for members to renew/exchange books or access the public computers.

A Customer Service Desk will operate from the Visitor Information Centre from June 1 from 0am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts and Cinema, and the Riley Street Council Depot will remain closed, pending a review

Tweed Shire:

Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres, Murwillumbah, squads only, opens June 1

Tweed Regional Gallery, Murwillumbah, opens June 3 by booking only

Tip Shop at Stotts Creek RRC, opens June 3

Richmond-Tweed Regional Library’s Murwillumbah branch, will open July 1

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she was pleased to see the gradual reopening of public facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

“However, I ask people to make the effort to observe social distancing and hygiene measures while accessing our much-loved libraries, art galleries and museums,” Ms Saffin said.

“This way we will play an important part in keeping our community safe and keeping our favourite places open.”