OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Where you can visit from today
IT’S finally June 1 and that means a lot of the statewide restrictions are starting ease.
After a few months of closures, several local council facilities will be opening their doors to the public once more.
Here’s what’s open from today:
Lismore City:
- Corporate Centre, Goonellabah, has been open for several weeks.
- Richmond-Tweed Regional Library’s Lismore branch expanding its Click and Collect services from June 1, (members collect reserved items weekly rather than monthly). The Lismore branch will open on July 1.
- Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre and Nimbin Transfer Station are open.
- Lismore Regional Gallery, Lismore Museum (run by the Richmond River Historical Society), Lismore Revolve Shop, Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens remain closed.
Kyogle Council:
- Kyogle Library will open on June 1
- Roxy Gallery will open on June 10
- Return and earn collection point at the Kyogle landfill will open June 1 but with 15-minute visits strictly by appointment only, phone 0266 323 002
- Kyogle Visitor Information Centre, Kyogle Museum, Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall, Kyogle Community Centre and Kyogle Youth Centre remain closed
Tenterfield Shire:
- Tenterfield Library will open June 1, for two two-hour sessions a day for members to renew/exchange books or access the public computers.
- A Customer Service Desk will operate from the Visitor Information Centre from June 1 from 0am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.
- Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts and Cinema, and the Riley Street Council Depot will remain closed, pending a review
Tweed Shire:
- Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres, Murwillumbah, squads only, opens June 1
- Tweed Regional Gallery, Murwillumbah, opens June 3 by booking only
- Tip Shop at Stotts Creek RRC, opens June 3
- Richmond-Tweed Regional Library’s Murwillumbah branch, will open July 1
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she was pleased to see the gradual reopening of public facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease
“However, I ask people to make the effort to observe social distancing and hygiene measures while accessing our much-loved libraries, art galleries and museums,” Ms Saffin said.
“This way we will play an important part in keeping our community safe and keeping our favourite places open.”