Elaine Saunders (signing petition), Treasurer Helen Frederiksen and Secretary Marie Humphrey. Your Story OPEN DAY AT THE EVANS HEAD LIVING MUSEUM

OPEN DAY GREAT SUCCESS

Several hundred people turned up last Saturday 8 September to our Open Day to show support for the museum. The 15 year old local institution has been given its 'marching orders' by Richmond Valley Council to vacate its buildings by the end of December.

Dr Richard Gates, President & Life Member of the Museum said that "the Museum Executive are delighted with the response from the community. It sends a clear message to Council and NSW Health that there is strong support in the community for the Living Museum where it is and that it does not appreciate the fact that perfectly good buildings, including the original historic school building from the early 1920's, are being demolished to make way for a carpark for a HealthOne facility that could have been located centrally elsewhere at Evans Head."

He also went on to say that "what was particularly striking about the comments from visitors was how intensely passionate so many people are about our history and its potential loss. He said that many of the visitors were incredulous about the fact that Council has chosen to tell the Museum to quit without any alternative premises being suggested in the Recommendations that went to Council on August 21". We certainly hope our Museum has a future and only time will tell.