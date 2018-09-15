Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elaine Saunders (signing petition), Treasurer Helen Frederiksen and Secretary Marie Humphrey.
Elaine Saunders (signing petition), Treasurer Helen Frederiksen and Secretary Marie Humphrey.
Your Story

OPEN DAY AT THE EVANS HEAD LIVING MUSEUM

15th Sep 2018 9:50 AM
OPEN DAY GREAT SUCCESS
Several hundred people turned up last Saturday 8 September to our Open Day to show support for the museum. The 15 year old local institution has been given its 'marching orders' by Richmond Valley Council to vacate its buildings by the end of December.
Dr Richard Gates, President & Life Member of the Museum said that "the Museum Executive are delighted with the response from the community. It sends a clear message to Council and NSW Health that there is strong support in the community for the Living Museum where it is and that it does not appreciate the fact that perfectly good buildings, including the original historic school building from the early 1920's, are being demolished to make way for a carpark for a HealthOne facility that could have been located centrally elsewhere at Evans Head."
He also went on to say that "what was particularly striking about the comments from visitors was how intensely passionate so many people are about our history and its potential loss. He said that many of the visitors were incredulous about the fact that Council has chosen to tell the Museum to quit without any alternative premises being suggested in the Recommendations that went to Council on August 21". We certainly hope our Museum has a future and only time will tell.

Top Stories

    Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    premium_icon Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    Crime WAS he one of the most dangerous killers in Australia's history? TV program to unveil details of a new investigation.

    Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    premium_icon Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    News The daughter of a former Lismore mayor has lost her home

    $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    premium_icon $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    Council News A long-vacant site could have new life with a childcare centre

    REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    Business These Northern Rivers businesses have a lot to celebrate

    Local Partners